Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CFO Sells 29,081 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Generac Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $189.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.83 and its 200 day moving average is $150.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $190.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $98,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $45,722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 25,311.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,433,000 after acquiring an additional 266,026 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Generac by 678.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,560,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Generac by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

