Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells $6,021,600.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total value of $6,021,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,510.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 1st, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total value of $5,504,562.00.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $410.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $417.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
