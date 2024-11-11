Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells $6,021,600.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total value of $6,021,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,510.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total value of $5,504,562.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $410.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $417.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.