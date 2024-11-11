Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBA opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

