iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 294,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 242,206 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 241,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 49,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $58.96 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

