iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBMQ. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 204.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMQ opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

