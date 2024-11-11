Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $179.77 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $146.46 and a 12 month high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 113,696 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 359,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 67,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

