Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 6,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,972.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluor Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of FLR stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.