Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,137,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

ACLS stock opened at $85.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.25. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.47 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

