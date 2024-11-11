JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $236.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $143.70 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.35. The company has a market capitalization of $667.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

