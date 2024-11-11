Keynote Financial Services LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 371 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 12,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 92,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $589.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.29. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $602.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.51, for a total value of $8,827,174.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,302,705.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.51, for a total transaction of $8,827,174.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,302,705.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $459,405.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,197,043.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,416 shares of company stock valued at $112,638,243. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $583.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.10.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

