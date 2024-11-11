Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1594 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.