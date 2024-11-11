Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 142.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Snap-on by 5.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $359.27 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $360.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.29%.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,212,284. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

