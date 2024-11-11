Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.9% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $247.96 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $257.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.18 and its 200 day moving average is $228.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.