Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

TBIL opened at $49.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.