Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 776 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Pentair by 352.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,635 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $97,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 91.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 996,325 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Pentair by 289.6% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,305,000 after purchasing an additional 710,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 44.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after buying an additional 207,830 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PNR opened at $104.35 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

