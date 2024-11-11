Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $355,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $97.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.34 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5824 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

