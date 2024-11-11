Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $202.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.