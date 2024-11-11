Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 102.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 53.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kroger by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 841,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,062,000 after buying an additional 285,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 43.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at $784,715.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,715.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.