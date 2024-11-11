Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735,874 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,043,000 after buying an additional 2,920,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,704,000 after acquiring an additional 236,145 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $54.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.