Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $709,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DVY stock opened at $138.16 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.97.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.