Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $767,000 Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOO. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $303,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $70.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $765.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $77.63.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

