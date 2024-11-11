Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

