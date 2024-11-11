Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 8,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $66.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

