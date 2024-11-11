Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVUV. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.08 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $74.83 and a twelve month high of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

