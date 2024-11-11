Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $257,000 in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,931,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 51,217 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period.

Shares of IDMO opened at $41.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

