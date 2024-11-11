Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $761,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 172,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO opened at $96.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.12 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

