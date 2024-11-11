Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 41.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $183.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $184.25. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,615.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,102.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,205 shares of company stock valued at $716,218. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

