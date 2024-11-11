Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 23.1% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 47.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total transaction of $110,058.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,452.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,782 shares of company stock worth $372,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $227.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 0.49. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.51 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.45.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.