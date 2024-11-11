Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 23.1% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 47.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total transaction of $110,058.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,452.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,782 shares of company stock worth $372,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment Stock Performance
Shares of AVAV opened at $227.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 0.49. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.51 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.45.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
