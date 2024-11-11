Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,494,000 after buying an additional 82,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,911,000 after buying an additional 110,072 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after buying an additional 699,615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,614,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 965,972 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.43.

MSI opened at $504.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.73 and a twelve month high of $506.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 310.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

