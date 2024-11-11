Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.