Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

IGEB stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

