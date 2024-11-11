Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $450,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $154.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $107.46 and a 12 month high of $155.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.52.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.