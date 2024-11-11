Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,306,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,773,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 633,765 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $96.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $102.84.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

