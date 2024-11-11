Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $110.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $88.91 and a twelve month high of $111.19.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

