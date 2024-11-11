Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.26 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

