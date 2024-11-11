Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,308 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 465,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 61,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ICSH opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

