Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 579 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after acquiring an additional 517,329 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $79.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

