Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,950 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.