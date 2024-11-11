Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RECS. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

RECS stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

