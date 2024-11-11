Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Coupang alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Coupang by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Coupang by 40.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 202,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 58,060 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Coupang by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,237,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 139.1% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,817,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Coupang Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 251,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $5,674,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,126,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,850,137.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,078,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 251,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $5,674,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,126,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,850,137.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 451,300 shares of company stock worth $10,208,354 and have sold 400,956 shares worth $9,245,164. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.