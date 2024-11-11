Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 199.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,650.74 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,325.00 and a one year high of $1,675.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,569.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,573.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.