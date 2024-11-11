Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 5,167 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

NYSE JPM opened at $236.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $143.70 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $667.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

