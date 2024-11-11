NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.48.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $75.88 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

