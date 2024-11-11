Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,333.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,333.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

