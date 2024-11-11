Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at UBS Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

