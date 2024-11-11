NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.5% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $149.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.