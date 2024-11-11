O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Umpqua Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,217.70 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,239.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,161.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,088.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

