Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) EVP Sells $909,180.00 in Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $100.03 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $80.49 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after buying an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3,673.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,261,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,945,000 after acquiring an additional 907,972 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2,782.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 815,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,469,000 after purchasing an additional 786,897 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.