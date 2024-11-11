Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock Position Decreased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,730 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $764,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 248.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 706,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 503,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

PBI stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $793.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -9.17%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.