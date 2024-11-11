Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) COO Sells $950,738.46 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $950,738.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,870.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $165.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.87. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $169.41.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plexus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 36,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 89.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 85.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 56.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.